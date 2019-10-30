Wednesday Morning Forecast: Colder temperatures & rain moving in

TODAY: A few showers this morning will continue into the afternoon. A few storms are possible for Deep East Texas this afternoon. Temperatures will be falling into the 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 46. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain is expected early but should start to come to an end after midnight. Clouds will remain in the area through the night and most of tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 34. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: We may see a stray shower in Deep East Texas but clouds will start to clear the area by tomorrow afternoon. Very cold for your Halloween Night! Make sure your costumes are warm tomorrow night! Chance of rain: 20%. High: 50. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with slightly warmer afternoon highs. Low: 31. High: 58. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cool temperatures continuing in the afternoon. Low: 38. High: 56. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon. Low: 36. High: 59. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few clouds in the afternoon and remaining cool, partly cloudy. Low: 43. High: 63. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with quickly warming temperatures. Low: 55. High: 70. Winds: SE 10 MPH.