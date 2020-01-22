Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cold, steady rain expected through tonight

TODAY: A cold steady rain is expected throughout the day which will keep our temperatures in the 40s this afternoon. Chance of rain: 90%. High: 45. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be holding steady or slowly rising through the night. On and off rain is expected through the night. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 45. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Warmer temperatures are expected in the afternoon. Rain comes to an end in the morning. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 57. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 36. High: 59. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies expected with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 61. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few more clouds by the afternoon. Low: 47. High: 62. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with even warmer temperatures in the area. Low: 48. High: 65. Winds S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 64. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.