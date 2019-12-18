Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cold start, warm afternoon expected

TODAY: After a cold start we’ll see a much warmer temperatures by the afternoon. High: 57. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

OVERNIGHT: We’ll remain dry and clear through tonight. Clear skies are expected to allow temperatures to fall into the 20s again. Low: 29. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A couple of degrees warmer for the afternoon. We’ll see a few clouds out west in the evening. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy start to Friday. Rain will move into the area in the afternoon. Clouds will prevent our temperatures from climbing out of the lower 50s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 40. High: 52. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day which will keep temperatures in the 50s. Low: 41. High: 54. Winds: N 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures expected. Low: 38. High: 61. Winds: E 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm for December. Low: 42. High: 66. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 45. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.