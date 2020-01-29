Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cloudy and cold the rest of the week

TODAY: Drizzle possible in the morning. Cold and cloudy for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 50. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and colder. Low: 40. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cold in the morning. Clouds will only increase in the afternoon with a slight chance of rain in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers are possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 55. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer: Low: 34. High: 64. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the afternoon. Low: 42. High: 68. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain chances return for the afternoon with a few showers expected. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 49. High: 69. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler. Low: 52. High: 67. Winds: NW 15 MPH.