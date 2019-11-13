Wednesday Morning Forecast: Chilly with rain possible this evening

TODAY: After a very cold start, we’ll see warmer afternoon temperatures with increasing clouds. Light rain chances will arrive by this evening. Chance of rain: 20% High: 43. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Light rain chances will be increasing overnight. Rain will remain light through tomorrow morning. With temperatures in the 30s and 40s tonight so we won’t see any wintery precipitation. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 36. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Chilly temperatures are expected throughout the day as front will roll through in the morning and ending the rain ending by noon. Chance of rain: 30% (am). High: 49. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures staring around freezing and warming quickly in the afternoon. Low: 32. High: 55. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day with cool temperatures expected. Low: 33. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A slight chance of a few showers in the afternoon with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 36. High: 59. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures expected. Low: 42. High: 62. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny skies, lows start in the 40s with highs in the 60s and remaining dry. Low: 44. High: 67. Winds: S 5 MPH.