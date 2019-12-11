Wednesday Morning Forecast: Beautiful afternoon expected

TODAY: Warmer today with lots of sun. High: 54. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Lows will fall once again into the 20s and 30s with clear skies. Low: 33. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies expected with a slightly warmer afternoon. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A warmer start is expected with highs returning to the 60s for the afternoon. A few more clouds are expected for the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 64. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: A cool start in the morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Low: 43. High: 65. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with temperatures remaining in the 60s. Rain chances arrive late with a windier afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 66. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Off and on rain is expected throughout the day. Cooler temperatures are expected with the front. Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 49. High: 55. Winds NW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and drying out with temperatures making it feel like December. Low: 34. High: 51. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.