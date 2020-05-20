Wednesday Morning Forecast: Another warm afternoon expected

TODAY: A slight chance of a shower (especially to the East). We’ll see slightly cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 83. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mild and muggy with a slight chance of rain out West after midnight. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 68. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warmer with slight chance of storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 87. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: We’ll see a warmer afternoon with the same chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: We’ll see very warm temperatures with the potential of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 20% Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: We’ll see better chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Widespread rain and storms is expected for your Memorial Day. Much cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 69. High: 81. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain will continue throughout the day with mild temperatures remaining in place. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 82. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.