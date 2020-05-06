Wednesday Morning Forecast: Another beautiful afternoon and evening

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 80. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 56. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with storms staying out to the northwest in the afternoon. High: 81. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: A line storms are possible in the morning as a cold front pushes through the area. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 64. High: 73. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Low: 51. High: 70. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 48. High: 74. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny as the warming trend continues. Low: 58. High: 80. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few more clouds for the afternoon with temperatures breaking the 80 degree mark. Low: 58. High: 80. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.