Wednesday Morning Forecast: Additional rain chances today

TODAY: Mostly cloudy as a front approaches from the NW. This will be increasing our rain chances this afternoon and keeping us relatively cool. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 86. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible with daytime heating. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Similar temperatures with additional rain chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Warmer with another chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Cooler with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 84. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.