Wednesday Morning Forecast: Active weather will continue today

TODAY: Some fog and drizzle are possible this morning. A few storms are possible this evening with better chances arriving after the sun goes down. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 75. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A cold front will push through the area which will drop temperatures into the 50s. A few storms are possible after midnight tonight. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 55. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will either be holding in the lower 50s or falling throughout the day. Spotty rain is possible. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 51. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Slightly warmer with some widespread rain arriving later. Chance of rain: 40%-60% (Evening). Low: 47. High: 64. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Cooler temperatures with partly cloudy skies in the area. Low: 47. High: 64. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures becoming cooler. Low: 31. High: 52. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 31. High: 51. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Another shot of cold air is expected with additional chances of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 32. High: 43. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.