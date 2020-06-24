Wednesday Morning Forecast: Active weather continues today

TODAY: A few showers with thunder in the morning followed by a couple of storms in the afternoon (especially for Deep East Texas). Conditions will remain warm and humid through the evening. Chance of rain: 30%-60%. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Rain chances will be slim at best. Low: 70. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible for our Southeastern counties. Temperatures will trend slightly warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: An isolated chance of some rain: Warmer and more humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.