A few storms today, humid days ahead

We have a few storms increasing this morning from Oklahoma and moving into East Texas. Not everyone will see rain today. Cannot rule out a stronger storm with gusty winds.

THIS MORNING: A few showers and storms increasing for our area. Temperatures in the 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of storms in the morning and afternoon. An increase in the humidity. Highs: upper 80s to near 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THIS EVENING: Early evening t-storms possible, ending by 9 PM. Partly cloudy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog for locations that received rain Wednesday. Warmer night. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain or storms in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy and more humid. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a hotter day. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Continued with sunshine and passing clouds. Hotter and humid. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Still a low chance of a few storms in the afternoon for southern areas, the chance at 20%. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Humid with seasonal temperatures. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.