Wednesday Morning Forecast: A few storms this evening

TODAY: A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Not everyone will see the rain today like yesterday. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 81. Winds: West 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms possible before midnight. Some storms may have gusty winds and small hail in our southwestern counties. Low: 63. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, slightly warmer. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 82. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64. High: 83. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with mild afternoon temperatures. Low: 63. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 61. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Warmer and sunshine to bring in June. Low: 62. High: 85. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies will result and warm afternoon temperatures. Low: 63. High: 86. Winds: E 5 MPH.