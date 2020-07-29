Wednesday Morning Forecast: A few more storms today

TODAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Hot and humidity. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and mild. Low: 76. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms and slightly warmer. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 95. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with a chance of showers and storms as a cold front pushes through. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few clouds and warm. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few clouds and warm. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: SW 5 MPH.