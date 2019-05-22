Wednesday Midday Forecast: First mini heat wave of 2019

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-22-19

TODAY: More and more breaks of sun develop into the afternoon. A lucky few will see mostly sunny skies for sunset, others still dealing with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values this afternoon into the mid 90s. High: 87-91, Winds: SE 15-20 Gusts 25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Broken clouds to start but becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Low: 71, Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY – SUNDAY: Heat wave. Morning clouds and very humid with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 under a partly sunny sky. Winds: South, SE 10-15 mph for most days. Heat index will make it feel like the middle 90s. An afternoon isolated shower possible, chances at 20% or less.

MONDAY (Memorial Day): AM clouds to afternoon sun. Breezy & humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A 20% chance of a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Low: 75. High: 88. Winds: SSW 20 mph.