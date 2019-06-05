Wednesday Midday Forecast: Few storms & nothing severe

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-5-19

TODAY: Won’t be constant rain but we’ll have periods of heavy rain and periods of just cloudy skies. Rain chance 80% for all of East Texas. High: low 80s, Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain continues through the night. Plenty of breaks of just cloudy skies. Rain chances 60%. Low: 73, Winds: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered t-storms possible, chances at 40%. Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: South, SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More storms possible, a 30% chance. A nearby front too. Low: 73. High: 86. Winds: Southwest to Northwest 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Broken clouds and warmer. Heat index values both Saturday & Sunday 100°+. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Heat index could surpass 105° for most East Texans. Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: WSW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and storms, particularly in the morning hours. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, slightly less humid. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: NE 10 mph.