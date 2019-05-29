Wednesday Midday Forecast: Change in weather pattern being brought in by tonight’s storms

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-29-19

TODAY: This afternoon a few isolated storms may pop up few will be impacted 30% chance. By this evening severe storms form near Dallas, but as these storms approach us they will weaken quickly. Late tonight into early tomorrow morning while most are asleep these storms with low severe capabilites will blow in. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main concern. NW areas impacted 7-10pm with the best severe chance, central areas 10pm-2am still gusty but weakening, South scattered early morning showers but no severe concerns. High: 88, Winds: SSE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING is a KETK & FOX51 SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

TONIGHT: Weakening storms move through but due to the chance of severe weather between I-30 & I-20 tonight we’ll have our severe weather alert coverage. Low: 71, Winds: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning scattered showers, 20% chance for most, Deep East 40% chance. Not as hot. Highs: middle to lower 80s. Winds: Southwest, becoming NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20%-30% chance of showers or a few storms. Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain and a few storms. Warmer. Lows near 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SSW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: SSW 10 mph.