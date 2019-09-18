Wednesday Forecast: Imelda brings a heavy rain threat next 36 hours

TODAY: As the remains of Imelda lift northward, rain chances increase more. A 50% to 70% chance of showers and a few storms. Not an all-out washout, but waves of rain at times. Some could be heavy with lightning. Breezy & humid. Highs: lower to middle 80s..some near 90 north of I-20. Wind: SE 15 mph, gusts over 20 mph at times.

TONIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Cloudy with a 40% to 60% chance of rain and storms, especially in Deep East Texas. The threat for some flooding possible. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. Likely off and on rain and storms, chances at 70% to 80%. Milder day. Highs: at most the lower 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 60% chance of more rain. Otherwise, warm and muggy. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, warmer. Low: lower 70s. High: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY through TUESDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. Very humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower to some middle 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.