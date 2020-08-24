Two tropical systems to bring rain this week

We are monitoring Tropical Storms Marco & Laura as they will affect our weather this week. Marco set to bring rain on Tuesday into Wednesday, Laura late Wednesday and into Thursday.

EARLY MONDAY MORNING: Mainly clear. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: Light to Calm.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Hot and slightly more humid. High: 95. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds during the day with a 40% to 60% of scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be severe with a chance of isolated tornadoes. Rainfall at times heavy too, with some localized flooding. Not everyone will see rain. Highs: lower 90s to upper 80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More scattered storms, chances at 40%. Low: 74. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More rain and storms possible, especially east of HWY 69 at this time. This is due to the uncertain track of Laura. Stay tuned for updates. Rain chances at 40% to 60%. Low: 74. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: North, West 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Clouds and sunshine. A 20% to 40% chance of t-storms during the heating of the afternoon. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph Saturday & South 10-15 mph Sunday.