TUESDAY PM FORECAST: Some showers possible overnight; Storms tomorrow evening







TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and humid. Temperatures in the 80s. Winds: South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A storm complex is expected to be decreasing in strength as it makes its way into East Texas. Depending on speed, showers and an isolated storm possible between 3am and 7am. Lows: mid 70s.

***SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING***

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance for showers and storms late Wednesday night. Otherwise, partly cloudy and very humid. Heat index values Wednesday through Friday above 100° for most in the peak of the afternoon. High: 93. Winds: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Windy, hot, & humid. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy and very warm! Low: 76, High: 91. Winds South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 87. Winds SW 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds South 10-15 mph





