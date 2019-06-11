TUESDAY PM FORECAST: High cloudiness but comfortable, chance for showers tomorrow

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-11-19

TONIGHT: High cloudiness becoming mostly clear late. Comfortable. Low temps could get into the 50s for our northern counties. Low: 58-62, Winds: East 5 mph become calm

WEDNESDAY: A storm complex from Oklahoma could make it to East Texas between 5am and 10am. Showers and a few storms possible otherwise partly cloudy skies. Cold front arrives in the afternoon bringing a slight chance for showers or storms (20%). High: 86. Winds: Calm becoming Northwest 10 mph in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with low humidity. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds NNE 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with increasing humidity. Low: 65. High: 88. Winds: SE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, windy, humid, and warmer. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds South 20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 88. Winds South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 87. Winds South 15-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds South 15 mph