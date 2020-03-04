Tuesday Night Forecast: Widespread rain increasing Wednesday

OVERNIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain will increasing after 11 PM, and becoming widespread toward morning. Rain chances increasing to 60%. Some storms possible, possibly gusty. Temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain throughout the morning to early afternoon, some of it heavy at times. Rain chances at 100%. In the afternoon, spotty showers. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s to the lower 60s. Wind: ENE 15-20 mph. Rain totals will be in the 1″ – 2″ range.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and sunshine returning in the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine. Low: 42. High: 68. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to increasing high clouds during the afternoon. Milder. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and warm. A 20% chance of rain in the evening and night hours. Low: 47. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Breezy and muggy. Low: 58. High: 72. Wind: South-SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer afternoon. Low: 61. High: 74. Wind: South 15 mph.