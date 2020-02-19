Closings
Tuesday Night Forecast: Widespread rain increases Wednesday evening

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and colder with spotty showers, mostly south of I-20. Deep East Texas most likely with the rain until the late evening. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Cloudy and cold. Rain still possible, especially in Deep East Texas. Lows: lower to middle 40s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder. Rain increases across the area by the afternoon and evening, chances at 70% to 80%. High: 47. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Rain likely, chances near 100%. Some rain could be heavy, totaling 1-2 inches when the rain ends Thursday morning. Chilly night. Lows: lower 40s and a few upper 30s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning rain ending by midday, chances at 40%. Afternoon clearing of clouds from north to south. Quite cold. High: middle to upper 40s. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A nicer day but still cool. Low: 32. High: 51. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with some clouds returning by the late afternoon and evening. Milder. Low: 34. High: 58. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers. Breezy and warmer. Low: 47. High: 63. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds to more sunshine. Low: 46. High: 65. Wind: West 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds return, and a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 68. Wind: South 10 mph.

