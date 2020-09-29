Tuesday Night Forecast: Warmer Wednesday & cooler end to week

THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures dropping to the 60s and 50s. Wind: turning West 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another chilly morning. Lows: lower 50s to the upper 40s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer, and breezy. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front arriving Thursday morning. Not as warm and breezy. Low: 59. High: 82. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler weather. Low: 52. High: 74. Wind: ENE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds at times in the northern areas – mild. Low: 52. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy at times, and a low chance of rain ahead of another cold front arriving during the day. Low: 59. High: 78. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Trending colder. Sunshine. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low: 53. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.