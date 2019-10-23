Tuesday Night Forecast: Warmer tomorrow ahead of another cold front

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and a cool evening. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: North, turning South 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows: middle to some lower 40s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 78. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers and a few storms with a cold front by late afternoon and evening. Turning cooler late. Low: 57. High: 76. Wind: Southeast, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING: Rain and a few storms behind the cold front. Turning cooler. Lows: middle 40s to the lower 50s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with additional rain showers possible – especially during the morning hours. Chance of rain 40%. Chilly day. Afternoon temperatures: middle to upper 50s. Wind: North 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds, but overall mostly sunny. A chilly day. Low: 40 and some upper 30s. High: 62. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, and a warmer afternoon. Low: 42. High: 68. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds. Another cold front arrives, no rain at this time. Reinforces the cooler air. Low: 44. High: 64. Wind: North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and a cool Fall day. Low: 40. High: 66. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.