Tuesday Night Forecast: Warm on Wednesday, slight rain chance late Thursday

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cool. A cold front arriving with no precipitation. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: West, becoming NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Not as cold overnight. Lows in the middle 30s to lower 40s. Wind: North, NW 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, then high clouds moving in for the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the middle 60s to near 70. Wind: North, turning SE 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain showers and isolated t-storms ahead of another cold front by Thursday evening and night. This rain chance is highest east of HWY 259. Warmer and breezy. Low: 48. High: 71. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of morning rain, then decreasing clouds. Cooler and breezy. Low: 49. High: 57. Wind: North 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds. A nice and cool day. Low: 44. High: 63. Wind: NE, turning SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy and warmer. Low: 48. High: 70. Wind: SSW 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain showers. Low: 59. High: 71. Wind: Southwest, becoming North 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Colder with clouds, and a slight rain chance at 20%. Low: 43. High: 47. Wind: NW 15 mph.