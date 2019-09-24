Tuesday Night Forecast: Very humid days through the end of September

THIS EVENING: Clouds clearing and a warm evening. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING: A few clouds will return. Muggy. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Passing morning clouds to a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Humid and hotter. Highs: 92-95. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and muggy. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South-SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, and breezy. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 10% to 20% chance of rain. Still very warm. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and the heat building in as we head into October. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.