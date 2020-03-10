Tuesday Night Forecast: Unseasonably warm days continue

Today was the warmest day of 2020 so far! Temperatures near 80 degrees in most areas today. The last time the 80s were in our area was mid-December of 2019. We’re on a very warm streak through Thursday. Rain chances remain very isolated through Wednesday, but will slowly increase Thursday and widespread by Friday. Thanks to a stalled cold front this weekend, we will see more rain continue into next week!

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers ending after 8 PM. Temperatures in the 70s to the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Muggy. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase for Wednesday morning. Areas of fog, drizzle, and mist likely. Lows: lower 60s. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to midday and afternoon sunshine. Very warm and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph, wind gusts up to 30 mph. Late Wednesday afternoon and evening, a 10% chance of a few t-storms (mostly west of HWY 69 & north of HWY 84).

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy during the day and humid. By late afternoon and evening, a 30% chance of showers and storms increase with a cold front, especially for central and northern areas. Low: 65. High: 79. Winds: Southwest 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain and storms likely with a stalling out cold front. This best chance of rain will be across central and northern areas. Rain chances 60% to 70%. Morning temperatures in the 50s to the lower 60s. Afternoon temperatures range from the 50s north/central to the lower 70s in southern counties. Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and becoming warmer. A 30% to 40% chance of rain, expected to increase by the afternoon and evening. Low: 52. High: 69. Wind: East, turning SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and storms possible with a mix of clouds and sunshine, chances at 30%. Low: 61. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Windy and very warm. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: South 20 MPH.