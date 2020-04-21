Tuesday Night Forecast: Two rounds of severe storms Wednesday

Severe Weather Alert Day: Wednesday

THIS EVENING: A few isolated showers or a storm for areas near I-30. Otherwise, skies mostly clear. Temperatures in the 70s to the 60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing by morning. Humid. Lows: lower to middle 60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies in the morning to a few peeks of sun by midday. By 11 AM, we will monitor the radar for storm development from Central Texas to East Texas into the afternoon. This is round #1. The second round will come late afternoon and evening with a cold front. Both waves of storms can pose a severe risk. All threats are possible, including an increased threat for tornadoes. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Storms end after 2 AM Thursday morning. Decreasing clouds and cooler. Lows: middle to upper 50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Remaining warm with decreasing clouds. High: 81. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. A 20% chance of rain late day with a cold front. Low: 62. High: 83. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds with sunshine returning. A dry weekend. Low: 52. High: 73. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and pleasant. Low: 48. High: 74. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A few more clouds and warmer. Low: 55. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Low: 59. High: 82. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.