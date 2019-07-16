Tuesday Night Forecast: Summer heat & breezy afternoons continue

Temperatures are heating up a few more degrees in the coming afternoons. However, the summertime heat high still is not as strong compared to years past. This means triple-digit temperatures still looks to be a low probability in the next 7-10 days.

There is a slight change to the pattern late weekend and into next week. The heat high will retreat to the west starting Sunday. This will allow a few isolated storms possible on Sunday afternoon, with a better rain chance associated with a cold front by Monday. This could bring another bout of temporary heat/humidity relief by next week! Stay tuned for updates.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-17-19

THIS EVENING: A few isolated t-showers in southern areas. A warm evening as skies clear. Temperatures from the 90s to the 80s & 70s. Wind: SW 15 to South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing as daybreak approaches. Very warm. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A 10% rain chance in southern areas. Hotter. High: 94. Wind: SW 10, turning South 15 mph. Heat index will make it feel like 102° – 108°.

THURSDAY through SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon. Hot and very humid, but a breeze during the days. Lows: 75-78. Highs: 94-96. Wind: South to SW 10-15 mph. Afternoon heat index will make it feel like 103° – 109°.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and remaining hot. A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 77. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 20% (could increase). Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: SW, becoming NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds, still about a 10% to 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, some lower humidity. Low: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.