Tuesday Night Forecast: Storms late week with lower humidity this weekend

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers end by 8 PM. Clearing clouds. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds return, but another mild night. Low: 71. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine to increasing clouds by the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain or a storm, mainly western areas. High: 87. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms in the daytime heating, a 40% chance. Low: 71. High: 86. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds clearing as a front moves to our east. Humidity decreasing. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Sunshine and seasonal weather. Lows in the 60s to upper 50s. Highs to the lower and middle 80s. Wind: NE to East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Continued mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 62. High: 85. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds at times, but overall mostly sunny. Low: 63. High: 85. Wind: East 5-10 mph.