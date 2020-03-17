Isolated strong storms through the evening, ending after 10 PM

We are tracking heavy and gusty storms in East Texas this evening. A few storms have been pulsing up to produce small hail and gusty winds. Lightning and heavy rain also remain a concern.

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms ending by 10 PM. Muggy and warm. Temperatures in the 70s to the 60s. Wind: South, SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another chance of rain into Wednesday morning, but this chance is in the northern areas. Storms moving out of DFW should weaken as they enter our area. Very humid. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers possible, then an isolated chance of storms in the afternoon. Muggy & windy. Overall rain chances 30% to 40%. High: 79. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms likely again, and possibly strong to severe in the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 60% to 70%. Low: 67. High: 78. Wind: Southwest 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain showers still possible, especially south of I-20. Chances of rain at 40% to 60%. Turning cooler. Morning temperatures in the 60s, and then falling into the 50s for the afternoon. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain remains possible, especially in Deep East Texas, increasing in the late afternoon and evening. A 30% to 40% chance. Low: 45. High: 57. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning showers end, and then some sunshine in the afternoon.Warmer. Low: 50. High: 64. Wind: South 5 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming warmer. Partly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 74. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 61. High: 79. Wind: SW 15 mph.