Tuesday Night Forecast: Storms decrease this evening, hotter weather tomorrow

A narrow zone of heavy storms occurred this afternoon. Rain amounts across the central counties were between 1-3 inches! Rain will let up this evening and be more widely scattered in the afternoon hours on Wednesday. The heat builds through the end of the week. This weekend, we’re still on track to see a pattern change might lead to more rain chances this weekend. Stay tuned for updates on that.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 6-25-19



THIS EVENING: Scattered t-storms ending after 8 PM. Temperatures from the 80s to the 70s. Winds: South, SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog for a few areas by morning. Lows: lower 70s. Winds: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Very humid. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon – mainly eastern areas. Lows: 70-73. Highs around 90. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of storms in the afternoon. Remaining hot and humid. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: South, Southwest 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.