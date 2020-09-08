Tuesday Night Forecast: Staying humid despite front by Thursday

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers ending under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog likely thanks to the rain from Tuesday. Lows: Lower 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of rain and a few storms, mainly west of HWY 69. Still warm and humid. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. A front moves closer to our area Wednesday night into Thursday.

THURSDAY: A cold front in our area, but cooler air unlikely (possible for far western areas). However, more clouds and showers (30% chance). Low: 72. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Continued mostly cloudy with spotty showers and an isolated storm. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Rain chance at 20%.

SATURDAY: Continued warm with an isolated shower. Partly cloudy. More sun at times. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A stronger front moving into our area, bringing a 30% chance of scattered t-showers. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Not as warm with additional rain at times, a 30% chance. Low: 71. High: 84. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Lower rain chances and the humidity dropping. A 20% chance in southern areas. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.