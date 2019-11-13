Tuesday Night Forecast: Record morning lows with rain returning late day Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies with high clouds passing through. Temperatures dropping below freezing and heading into the 20s. Wind: Light North to East 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Even colder night with winds becoming light to calm. Skies mainly clear. Morning lows begin in the lower 20s & teens for Wednesday morning. A hard freeze. Wind: Light to Calm turning SE 0-5 mph.

Low temperature records for Wednesday, November 13:

Tyler: 21 in 1907

Longview: 22 in 1907

Lufkin: 20 in 1907

WEDNESDAY: After the hard freeze in the morning, increasing clouds during the day. A slightly milder but cool afternoon. High: 51. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Cloudy with rain likely, especially south of I-20. Rain chances increase to a 60% chance. Most rain light. Cold. Lows in the middle 30s. Wind: South-SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely through early afternoon. Rain chances 30% to 40%. Rain ends in Deep East Texas after 12 PM. Decreasing clouds with a cold front. Cool day. High: 54. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. High: 56. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 30. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 38. High: 60. Wind: Southeast, turning Northeast 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds but a milder afternoon. Low: 41. High: 62. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warmer day with sunshine. Low: 42. High: 69. Wind: South 10 mph.