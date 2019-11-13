Tuesday Night Forecast: Record morning lows with rain returning late day Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies with high clouds passing through. Temperatures dropping below freezing and heading into the 20s. Wind: Light North to East 0-5 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Even colder night with winds becoming light to calm. Skies mainly clear. Morning lows begin in the lower 20s & teens for Wednesday morning. A hard freeze. Wind: Light to Calm turning SE 0-5 mph.
Low temperature records for Wednesday, November 13:
Tyler: 21 in 1907
Longview: 22 in 1907
Lufkin: 20 in 1907
WEDNESDAY: After the hard freeze in the morning, increasing clouds during the day. A slightly milder but cool afternoon. High: 51. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Cloudy with rain likely, especially south of I-20. Rain chances increase to a 60% chance. Most rain light. Cold. Lows in the middle 30s. Wind: South-SE 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely through early afternoon. Rain chances 30% to 40%. Rain ends in Deep East Texas after 12 PM. Decreasing clouds with a cold front. Cool day. High: 54. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. High: 56. Wind: NE 5 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 30. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 38. High: 60. Wind: Southeast, turning Northeast 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Variable clouds but a milder afternoon. Low: 41. High: 62. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Warmer day with sunshine. Low: 42. High: 69. Wind: South 10 mph.