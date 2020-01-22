Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain to mix with sleet, snowflakes Wednesday morning

THIS EVENING: Cloudy & chilly. No rain until after midnight. Temperatures in the 40s. Wind: ESE 10 mph, making it feel like the lower 40s and 30s.

OVERNIGHT: Precipitation to increase after 2 AM. As we approach daybreak, some rain could mix with sleet and snowflakes north of I-20. Temperatures will be close to freezing, but all precipitation will melt once in contact with the ground. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A wet day. Wednesday morning’s precipitation through 8 AM could be a rain/winter mix for areas north of I-20. However, there will be no accumulation or travel impact as it melts on contact with the ground surface. All rain after 8 AM, and cold. Afternoon temperatures upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: SE 15 mph. Chance of precipitation at 80%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Relatively milder air moving in, and rain intensity could increase, also leading to a few t-storms. Official highs for Wednesday reached in the middle to upper 40s by late evening, and then Thursday morning lows in the middle to upper 40s. Rain chances remain at 70%. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain continues through late morning to early afternoon, chances at 60%. Then, late afternoon sunshine possible as clouds clear from the northwest to the southeast. High: 56. Wind: Southeast, turning Northwest 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns and milder. Low: 37. High: 60. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds, but a seasonal day. Low: 35. High: 58. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few clouds – especially in Deep East Texas. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Low: 46. High: 62. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Low: 47. High: 67. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Rain chance at 40%. Low: 54. High: 66. Wind: South 15-20 mph.