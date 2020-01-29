Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain, storms end tonight, cloudy & colder Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Rain and a few storms likely, especially east of HWY 69. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain ends early overnight. Clouds continue as colder air moves in. Lows: lower to middle 40s. Wind: becoming NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued mainly cloudy skies and colder. A 10% chance of drizzle to light rain during the day. High: 49. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Remaining cloudy. A 20% chance of light rain by late afternoon and evening. Low: 41. High: 50. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies to start the day with a 20% chance of rain. Then, a slow clearing of clouds in the afternoon. Low: 43. High: 53. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and a warmer afternoon after a cold morning. Low: 37. High: 63. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny to start, then some late afternoon clouds. Low: 43. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase, and a 30% to 40% chance of rain. Breezy & warm. Low: 50. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still a warm day, but a very potent cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening. Small rain chance, less than 20% for now. Low: 52. High: 67. Wind: South, becoming NW 20 mph.

