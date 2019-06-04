Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain increasing early Wednesday morning, widespread during the day

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-4-19

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Rain and storms increase after 12 AM and toward morning from I-20 southward. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 80%. Rain is most likely from the morning to the late afternoon. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered t-storms possible, chances at 40%. Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: South, SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More storms possible, a 40% chance. A nearby front too. Low: 73. High: 86. Winds: Southwest to Northwest 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Heat index values both Saturday & Sunday 100°+. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: WSW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and storms, particularly in the morning hours. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, slightly less humid. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: NE 10 mph.