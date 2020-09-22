Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain ending Wednesday, clouds through Thursday

THIS EVENING: Showers and cloudy skies. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.
OVERNIGHT: More rain at times (especially in Deep East Texas). Lows: lower to middle 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Rain ending by early afternoon (isolated storm in Deep East Texas). Rain chances at 40% to 60%. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: NE 10 mph.
THURSDAY: A cloudy morning with sunshine returning late in the afternoon as the clouds move east. Low: 62. High: 78. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 62. High: 82. Wind: SE 5 mph.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 64. High: 86. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: Variable 5 mph.
MONDAY: Fewer clouds with sunshine. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind; South 5 mph.
TUESDAY: A cold front arriving during the day. Still warm, but cooler weather to follow by next Wednesday. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: North 10-15 mph.