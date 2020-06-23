Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain continues into Wednesday, especially Deep East Texas

THIS EVENING: Heavy rain and storms at times. Rain will gradually shift into southern areas late evening. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: turning NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and mild. A 40% to 60% chance of rain mainly south of HWY 79. Areas of fog possible elsewhere. Low: 69. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Not as warm but still humid with scattered showers and a few storms possible, chances at 20% north of HWY 79, 60% in Deep East Texas. Highs: middle to lower 80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A South wind returns leading to warmer and more humid conditions. Storms remain possible in the afternoon heat of the day. Chances at 20% to 30%. Also, African dust moves in and becomes very dense at times. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain or storms in the afternoon. Breezy and very humid. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain chances increase to a 30% chance for the afternoon. Humid and warm. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon heat. Very muggy. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine with clouds. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: SW 15 mph.