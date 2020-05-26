Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain chances decreasing as more sun returns

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers and storms ending after 9 PM. Temperatures in the 70s to the 60s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Passing clouds. Patchy fog and drizzle. Cool. Low: 62. Wind: West 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with sunshine mixed in. A 40% chance of storms in the afternoon and night hours. A few storms could produce heavy rain and an isolated severe threat. High: 81. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front arriving in the morning hours. A 40% chance of rain, mainly morning to early afternoon. Mild. Low: 61. High: 81. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine back and drier. Passing clouds. Low: 62. High: 83. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and warm. Low: 60. High: 84. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The start of Meteorological summer & hurricane season. A warm day after a pleasant morning. Low: 61. High: 85. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 61. High: 86. Wind: East 5-10 mph.