Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain chances decrease with the heat on the rise

THIS EVENING: A few showers. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and humid. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A passing shower or a storm. Muggy. Lows in the middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. More humid. A 30% to 40% chance of t-storms possible in the afternoon. Highs: upper 80s and near 90. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and heating up. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a hotter afternoon. Low: 77. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and even hotter. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Hottest day as we near 100°. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: West, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: A touch cooler, but still humid. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine continues. Humid and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.