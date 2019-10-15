Tuesday Night Forecast: One more round of storms then drier air arrives

THIS EVENING: A few light showers, but most areas dry through 9 PM. Storms enter Northern counties after 9 PM, which could be heavy. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain and storms are possible, chances at 40%. The cold front moving through and rain ending after the wind shifts. Temperatures cooler for the morning. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Wind: Southwest, becoming North 10-20 mph. It will feel like the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Passing high clouds with the sunshine A cool day. High: 69. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Chilly start. More high clouds at times, especially across Deep East Texas. Low: 47. High: 72. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a warmer day. Low: 49. High: 75. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 61. High: 81. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and isolated storm during the afternoon, and increasing again Sunday night with a cold front. A warm and humid day. Low: 66. High: 84. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and turning cooler. A cold front in the morning hours. A 20% to 30% chance of rain, mostly southern areas in the morning. Then, decreasing clouds. Low: 67. High: 73. Wind: Southwest, turning North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and a nicer day. Low: 51. High: 75. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.