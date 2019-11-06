Tuesday Night Forecast: One more day of warm weather

THIS EVENING: Clouds to return. Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s to the 60s. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle possible. Lows very muggy in the 60s to a few upper 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning drizzle and some fog. Then, more afternoon sunshine, especially south of I-20. North of I-20, a 10% chance of a shower late afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 75. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely along with an isolated storm, chances at 60%. Turning colder by the late afternoon into the evening. Morning temperatures and through the early afternoon in the 60s. Then when rain and the front arrive, temperatures fall to the 50s. Wind: South, turning North 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain ending early Friday morning. Clouds linger to the early afternoon and then clear. A chilly and breezy day. Low: 42. High: 51. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A frost and light freeze possible for the morning, and a cool afternoon. Low: 35. High: 62. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy during the day with clouds increasing Sunday evening. Warmer afternoon. Low: 45. High: 69. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. A stronger cold front arrives early Monday morning.

MONDAY: Much colder with a 30% chance of rain. Morning temperatures in the middle 40s to near 50, with afternoon temperatures falling to the middle and upper 30s. Wind: NE 20 mph, gusts over 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Colder with sunshine returning. Hard freeze likely (dependent upon clouds exiting early Tuesday morning). Low: 26. High: 47. Wind: East 10 mph.