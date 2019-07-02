Tuesday Night Forecast: Numerous storms Wednesday, hot days ahead

A humid Tuesday afternoon. As the big travel day approaches for the Fourth of July, we will see numerous storms in the afternoon hours Wednesday. A few could be gusty and heavy. After Wednesday’s rain, temperatures soar to the lower and middle 90s as our heat wave kicks in! It would be even hotter if not for the rainfall in the last few months. It will feel like over 100° in the afternoons starting Friday.

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 7-2-19

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms mainly in southern areas. Clearing skies tonight. Temperatures to the lower 80s and 70s. Winds: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear early, then clouds increasing by morning. Low: 73. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% to 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid. Highs: middle 80s and near 90. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 20% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: South-Southwest 10 mph. Feels like temperatures just above 100 degrees.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows: 74-76. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Winds South-Southwest 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 105°.

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Dry and hot. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 105°.

TUESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Continued hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.