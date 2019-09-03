Tuesday Night Forecast: New tropical system in Gulf – no impacts to East Texas

Today, Tropical Storm Fernand formed in the western Gulf. While the central part of the storm won’t impact Texas, heavy rain and storms will be expected across South Texas into Mexico. Our weather remains hot with low humidity.

THIS EVENING: Clearing skies and warm. Temperatures down to the 80s and 70s after sunset. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another cool night. Lows: upper 60s to mainly lower 70s. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and a few clouds in the afternoon. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and approaching triple-digit temperatures. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 90s and near 100. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Near triple-digit high temperatures, but humidity making it not overly humid. Highs: upper 90s and near 100 (feeling like between 100-105). Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A few clouds passing through. Hotter. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Highs: middle and upper 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain and some storms (mostly Deep East Texas). A tad more humid. Partly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 98. Wind: Southeast, South 10 mph.