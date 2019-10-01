Tuesday Night Forecast: Near-record highs Wednesday & storms Thursday

THIS EVENING: Clear and warm. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog possible and a few more clouds Wednesday morning. Milder start. Lows: lower 70s to upper 60s. Wind: SSW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and humid. Near-record high temperature is possible for Tyler. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: SW to South 10 mph.
Records for October 2:
Tyler: 96° in 1977, Longview: 98° in 1953, and Lufkin: 96° in 1938.

THURSDAY: A cold front moving into our area, triggering afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be gusty at times. Rain chances at 30%. Still humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: Becoming NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued humid. The front remains in the area to produce more scattered showers and a few storms – mostly for the morning hours. Very humid. Rain chances at 30%. Lows: lower 70s and upper 60s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A partly cloudy sky and remaining warm and muggy. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of rain late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night ahead of a cold front. During the day, very warm. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain and a few storms through midday. This is a stronger front, bringing in cooler and breezy conditions. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: NE 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Fall weather arrives! Much cooler morning with lows in the 50s! Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

