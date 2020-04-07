Tuesday Night Forecast: Near 90° Wednesday with isolated storms possible late afternoon

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies and warm. The super pink moon happens this evening at 9:35 PM. Read more here. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase again, and some patchy drizzle by morning. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Very warm conditions. Morning clouds to even more sun in the afternoon. Very humid & breezy. High: 89. Wind: WSW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY LATE AFTERNOON & EVENING: A 20% to 30% chance of t-storms, mainly south of I-20. If storms can form, they could be capable of wind gusts and hail.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Storms end, then cloudy with a cold front arriving Thursday morning. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South, becoming North 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front moves south into Deep East Texas after sunrise. A cooler day, with rain increasing after 12 PM. Rain chances 40% to 60% and more likely south of I-20. Highs: middle 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: More comfortable with mostly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 68. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 60%. Heavy rain the primary threat, but there could be a few severe storms also. Stay tuned for updates. Low: 55. High: 69. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain for the morning. Low: 57. High: 72. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: A stronger cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, making it a cooler day. Low: 45. High: 63. Wind: North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Passing clouds and cool. A colder morning. Lows: middle 30s. High: 64. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.