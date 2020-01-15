Tuesday Night Forecast: Muggy with more fog, warmer & storms Wednesday

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT.

Reduced visibility increasing this evening, leading to more fog.

See our Weather Alerts page for county info.

THIS EVENING: Fog, mist, and drizzle to increase again. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: Light SE 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: More dense fog likely and mild. Some light rain also possible, chances less than 20%. Lows in the lower to middle 60s, but rising to middle 60s by daybreak. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After morning fog, staying cloudy into the afternoon. Warmer. Late afternoon and through the evening and night, rain and storm chances increase, especially across the central areas (south of HWY 80 & north of HWY 79). Chances at 60%. High: 74. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain ending in the late morning, chances at 40%. Cloudy & colder. Temperatures fall from the 50s to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer weather returns. Still cloudy, with rain chances Friday evening into early Saturday, chances at 60% central and north, 40% south. Low: 49. High: 65. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: AM rain ends in Deep East Texas (20% chance), then decreasing clouds. Chilly day. Low: 54. High: 57. Wind: North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds. Cool. Low: 32. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 30. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds return, and a 20% chance of precipitation. Low: 32. High: 39. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.