Tuesday Night Forecast: Muggy night and isolated storms again Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Few showers and storms ending after 8 PM. Decreasing clouds. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return and muggy. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain and some storms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Wind: South-SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and becoming more humid. A 10% to 20% chance of rain mostly in southern areas. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs: middle to lower 90s. Wind: East 10 mph.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Morning lows in the lower 70s to upper 60s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: NE to SE 5 mph.